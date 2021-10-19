Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.06). Allakos posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

ALLK traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.57. The stock had a trading volume of 72,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,580. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.37. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

