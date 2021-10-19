Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.51 Million

Brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post $27.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.03 million to $33.00 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $22.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $113.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.54 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $153.84 million, with estimates ranging from $147.53 million to $164.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. 850,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Redwood Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

