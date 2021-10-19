Chrono.tech Price Hits $54.40 on Major Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $38.63 million and $1.48 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for about $54.40 or 0.00085265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00190391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TIMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.