Viacoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $33,570.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $33,570.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.00 or 0.00293116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

