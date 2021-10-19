AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

NYSE AZZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.53. 115,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth about $1,765,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.5% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 237,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 513,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

