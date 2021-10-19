Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) to Sell

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

ASAI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 150,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 5.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

