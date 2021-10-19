S Aimee Lapic Sells 4,836 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $43,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S Aimee Lapic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoPro alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,866. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth $1,522,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in GoPro by 514.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 151,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoPro by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in GoPro by 123,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 3,544.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,947 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.