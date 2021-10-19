Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 828,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.44. 23,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 172.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Regency Centers by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.