Beacon Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $1.08 million and $5,982.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00025820 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000445 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 303.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001153 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 203.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BECNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.