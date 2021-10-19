QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.31 Million

Equities analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report sales of $153.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.76 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $139.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $639.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.66 million to $643.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $705.07 million, with estimates ranging from $687.24 million to $722.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. 715,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $833.53 million, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.88. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

