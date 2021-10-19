Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Short Interest Update

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 869,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the September 15th total of 684,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:OMIC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. 151,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,413. Singular Genomics Systems has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $33.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 46.48.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

