Short Interest in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Decreases By 22.9%

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,257. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds bought 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.84 per share, with a total value of $29,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,403 shares of company stock worth $52,471. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 34.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

