Leagh Erin Turner Sells 7,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.71. 697,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $125.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51,433 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.