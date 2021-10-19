Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,439,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $1,431,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,439,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,363,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,285,800.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,276,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $1,298,400.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,250,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,203,200.00.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $70.98. 23,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,132. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 103,631 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

