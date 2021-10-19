DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Insider Sells $426,488.00 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $426,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harold Matthew Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,710,182.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00.

Shares of DOCN remained flat at $$91.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,290,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,019. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 51.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after purchasing an additional 882,112 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $36,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 864,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $36,062,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $30,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.