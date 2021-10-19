Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend by 35.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $12.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.17. 1,638,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.94.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.06.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

