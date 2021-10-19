Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Drops By 23.0%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,586,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $1,728,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 376.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 375,366 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.40. 1,468,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,740,594. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $152.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.91.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

