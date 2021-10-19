Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,206. The company has a market capitalization of $820.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.91. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $94,652,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 285,512 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

