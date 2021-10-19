SuperRare Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $81.52 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00003628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperRare has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $237.11 million and $81.52 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00187875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

RARE is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

