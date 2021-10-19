Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $47.53 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.05 or 0.00009426 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $47.53 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00063475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,085.78 or 0.99767511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.68 or 0.05899694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

