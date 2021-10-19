JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €170.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

Shares of ETR:DB1 remained flat at $€147.35 ($173.35) during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 272,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €152.65 ($179.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €145.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €143.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.94.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

