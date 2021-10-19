Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE: AKA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/18/2021 – a.k.a. Brands is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – a.k.a. Brands is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – a.k.a. Brands is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – a.k.a. Brands is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – a.k.a. Brands is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – a.k.a. Brands is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – a.k.a. Brands is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – a.k.a. Brands is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – a.k.a. Brands is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE AKA traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,086. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

