Short Interest in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Decreases By 23.6%

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Partners Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 71,737 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Partners Bancorp by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 228,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 107,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Partners Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ PTRS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,064. Partners Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

