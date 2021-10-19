Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,999 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded up $11.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $634.45. 40,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $628.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.19. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $302.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

