Analysts Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to report ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.41). ALX Oncology posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

Shares of ALXO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 3.93.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.