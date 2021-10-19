$188.21 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to report sales of $188.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.72 million and the highest is $194.70 million. Kaman posted sales of $213.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $736.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.96 million to $745.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $774.71 million, with estimates ranging from $773.02 million to $776.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.03 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%.

KAMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.09. 8,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

