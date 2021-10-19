Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.97 Million

Analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to announce $77.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.22 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $72.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $313.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.83 million to $314.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

ANGO traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,571. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

