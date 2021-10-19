Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 29th.

Shares of ETTX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. 97,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,478. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $152.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

