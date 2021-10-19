Peercoin Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $24.57 million and approximately $12,966.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,182,434 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

