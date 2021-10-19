Lua Swap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0626 on Major Exchanges

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00039800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00188671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00088230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

