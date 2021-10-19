PRIA Price Up 9.7% This Week (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, PRIA has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One PRIA coin can now be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00004227 BTC on exchanges. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $188,111.14 and approximately $540.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00039800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00188671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00088230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

