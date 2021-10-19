ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Down 23.8% in September

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ThermoGenesis by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THMO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ThermoGenesis has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.23.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 152.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

