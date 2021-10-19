Short Interest in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Drops By 26.1%

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 24,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter valued at $97,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 16.5% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

