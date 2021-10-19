Short Interest in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Rises By 26.1%

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 467,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.
In other news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $76,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $805,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,588. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
STFC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $51.16. 1,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.39. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $51.51.
State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.
About State Auto Financial
State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.
