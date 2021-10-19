Short Interest in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Rises By 26.1%

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 467,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $76,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $805,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,588. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

STFC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $51.16. 1,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.39. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

