$673.99 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post sales of $673.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $698.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.98 million. SkyWest reported sales of $457.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

