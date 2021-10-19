$354.04 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will report sales of $354.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.70 million to $364.60 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In related news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

DRVN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.80. 3,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

