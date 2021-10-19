JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RTMVY. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTMVY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. 13,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

