Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATDRY. Liberum Capital began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

ATDRY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 123,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.82. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

