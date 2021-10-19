Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.90. 30,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $105.93 and a 1 year high of $168.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,682 shares of company stock valued at $20,815,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

