Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.69 ($3.16).

ISP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.65) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

