The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. 80,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 141.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.