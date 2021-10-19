N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for N-able’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter.

NABL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NABL traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. 7,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,495. N-able has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in N-able stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.19% of N-able as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

