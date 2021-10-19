Short Interest in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Increases By 28.4%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,331,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALIT shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alight in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NYSE ALIT traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 48,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34. Alight has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($33.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

