The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Update

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.91. 5,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,253. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.95. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

