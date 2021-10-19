Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 441,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 57,225 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 294,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 157.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 166,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NQP remained flat at $$15.04 during trading on Tuesday. 42,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,180. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

