pEOS (PEOS) Market Cap Reaches $3.68 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $892.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00063603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00067181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00097930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,774.34 or 0.99338642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.84 or 0.05898609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020713 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

