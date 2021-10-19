Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

ABOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,581. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). Analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

