Zacks Investment Research Lowers Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) to Sell

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Astellas Pharma stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 54,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,101. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.63. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

