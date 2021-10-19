Analysts Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post $4.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report earnings of $4.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $5.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $22.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $22.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $20.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.55.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $592.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $568.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $616.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.5% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 24,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 113.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,316,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.