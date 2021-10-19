Zacks: Analysts Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $5.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $22.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.55.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 113,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $592.88. 16,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,185. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $616.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

